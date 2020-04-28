Manufacturers, distributors of hand sanitisers urged to submit test samples to BSJ

Manufacturers, distributors and importers of hand sanitisers are being encouraged to submit samples of their products to the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) for testing.

The BSJ says it is important that the integrity of product content be validated.

It says more local manufacturers have now entered the market in response to the demand for hand sanitiser products.

The agency says it has conducted a number of tests of hand sanitiser products on the market and has found that several did not meet the minimum 60% alcohol content requirement as recommended.

It further revealed that hand sanitisers pulled from the market by the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority in their market surveillance activities also resulted in a high degree of non-conformity with labelling regulations.

The BSJ outlined that to be effective, hand sanitiser products should contain a minimum of 60% alcohol content as recommended by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health and Wellness to ensure effectiveness in disease prevention.

The agency says it stands ready as a facilitator of business development and guardians of public health and safety, to provide the requisite guidance through the use of standards and conformity testing in the development of these products.

Entities are being encouraged to submit product samples for testing by close of business at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, 29 April 2020.

The BSJ underscored that the health and safety of the nation is of utmost importance and all products supplied to the market must adhere to guidelines for labelling, safety and the effectiveness of the product.

