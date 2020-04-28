MOH complying with police probe into death of Jodian Fearon - Tufton

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the Ministry will comply with the police’s investigation into the death of Jodian Fearon and that will be providing all documents related to the matter.

Yesterday, the police announced that a high-level probe had been launched into the circumstances surrounding Fearon's death on Saturday, April 25.

Detectives are seeking to determine whether or not criminal negligence resulted in her death.

Fearon was allegedly denied care by three hospitals only to die shortly after giving birth on Saturday.

In a series of tweets this afternoon, Tufton informed that based on an administrative review and reports received so far, the Ministry’s initial assessment is that the Victoria Jubilee and the Spanish Town hospitals adhered to the established procedures at it relates to the transfer of patients from private facilities.

“These protocols are to ensure the safety of all parties and to provide for the best outcome for the patient and staff,” said Tufton.

Fearon had presented at private health institution Andrews Memorial Hospital on Friday, April 24 to deliver her baby.

However, she was unable to do so as concerns were reportedly raised that she showed signs of the coronavirus.

She tested negative for the virus.

After failed attempts, Fearon was transferred to another hospital where she delivered her baby and was subsequently moved to a next institution after giving birth, where she died.

Transfer Protocol

Tufton said the Ministry has increased the capacity of hospitals to manage suspected cases of COVID-19, but noted that each institution has a limit on how many patients it can accommodate, and when one hospital is full, there are protocols in place that allows for transfers.

“Over 500 suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been managed in hospitals across the island since the first suspected case was admitted at the St Ann’s Bay Hospital in February 2020.

“There are presently 114 cases in hospital as at April 26, 2020.

“These persons have been transferred between different hospitals based on the availability of spaces, severity of illness and resources,” the health minister said.

Tufton said the process is managed and coordinated at the Regional and Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Emergency Operating Centre and has seen the cooperation between health regions and parishes.

