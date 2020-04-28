Post-mortem for Jodian Fearon pushed back

The post-mortem for Jodian Fearon, which was scheduled for today, has been postponed, the lawyer for her family has confirmed.

Attorney Isat Buchanan says the postponement is to allow police investigators to put a number of things in place.

The post-mortem is expected to be conducted tomorrow.

Buchanan says the independent pathologist retained by the family will be present for the post-mortem.

Yesterday, the police announced that a high-level probe had been launched into the circumstances surrounding Fearon's death on Saturday, April 25.

Detectives are seeking to determine whether or not criminal negligence resulted in her death.

Fearon was allegedly denied care by three hospitals only to die shortly after giving birth on Saturday.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has vowed that there will be no ‘cover-up’ in the shocking case, adding that the government will do everything to ensure accountability and justice.

