St Thomas man charged with rape

A St Thomas man who was accused of abducting and raping a woman in the parish almost two weeks ago has been charged.

He is Selvin James, otherwise called 'Blacks', of a Prospect address in the parish.

James, who was offered bail, is to appear before the parish court on June 24.

It is reported that about 6:00 p.m. on April 17 in Morant Bay, the accused offered the woman a ride in a motorcar he was driving.

It is being alleged that on reaching the Prospect community, he reportedly drove off the main road on to Beach Drive where he forced the woman into an abandoned shed and raped her.

The matter was reported to the police and a probe launched.

The accused, who reportedly turned himself in to the police under the supervision of his attorney, was later identified by the complainant.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

James was then arrested and later charged with rape.