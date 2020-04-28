Transport operators urged to abide by COVID curfew

The Transport Authority is urging operators of licensed public transportation vehicles to ensure they abide by COVID curfew.

Operators are only to transport passengers during the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily.

Under the Disaster Risk Management Act, public transportation operators are allotted an additional hour between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to transport themselves only to and from work.

Operators are therefore being reminded that it is a breach of the act to transport passengers outside of the prescribed timeframes.

