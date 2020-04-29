17 new coronavirus cases, tally up to 381

The Health and Wellness Ministry is reporting an additional 17 coronavirus cases in Jamaica. According to an update posted last night on its COVID-19 website, there are now 381 confirmed cases.

St Catherine leads with 222 cases, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 82.

Of the total cases, 149 are males, and 232 females with 29 recoveries and seven deaths.

