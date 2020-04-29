Cocaine hidden in Easter buns, cheese seized at airport

Police personnel assigned to the Narcotics Police Division seized a quantity of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday.

The police report that about 2:43 p.m., cops were doing their routine checks when they found six boxes of Easter buns wrapped in transparent bags and three plastic containers of cheese.

According to the police, checks revealed that cocaine was contained in the items, which were destined to go on a flight to the United States.

The weight of the illicit has not yet been ascertained.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

