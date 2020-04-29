Correctional department producing disposable face shields

The Department of Correctional Services is producing anti-fog disposable face shields in an effort to aid in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

More than 200 face shields have been produced so far through the combined efforts of the correctional services officers and inmates from the South Camp Adult Correctional Centre.

In addition to the face shields, reusable cloth masks have also been produced by the team to support the protection of persons within the care of the department

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Matthew Samuda, applauded the efforts to produce the face shields.

“We see this as a much-needed resource during this fight against the COVID-19 virus, while further enhancing the vocational and technical skills of the inmates and wards in the correctional facilities,” he told JIS News.

The face shields produced will be utilised by the department’s medical team to ensure their safety in managing possible cases of COVID-19 in correctional centres.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, masks and face shields act as barriers to block particles ejected from sneezing and coughing.

The Ministry is also encouraging mindful behaviour, including avoiding touching one’s mouth, nose, and eyes.

