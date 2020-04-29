Education Ministry sanitising head offices, awaiting COVID test result for worker

The Education Ministry says the closure of its Heroes Circle offices in Kingston is out of precaution as it awaits the coronavirus test result for an employee under quarantine.

A staff bulletin yesterday advised of the shutdown of the offices from midday to today for “urgent COVID-19 sanitisation”.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the ministry and the offices are being sanitised out of an abundance of caution, Colin Steer, director of corporate communication at the ministry, told The Gleaner this afternoon.

He also confirmed that this is the second time the ministry’s offices are being sanitised in over a month.

It's understood that the first cleaning was done following news that an employee was reportedly on the same UK flight which carried the woman who eventually became Jamaica’s first coronavirus case.

The Health Ministry reported today that Jamaica has 381 confirmed cases of the disease.

It said details on the 17 new cases “will be provided today”.

