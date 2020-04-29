Falmouth Hospital getting help to battle COVID-19

WESTERN BUREAU:

As they have been doing for more than five decades, the community group Friends of Falmouth Hospital (FFH), in Trelawny, has rushed to the assistance of the medical facility in a bold bid to help it ride out the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is severely testing the local health sector.

According to Sheona Muschett, the president of FFH, her organisation sees itself as a partner to the hospital as it relates to providing healthcare to patients, so with COVID-19 now a part of the equation, they have again stepped forward to provide their usual support.

“This organisation, which dates back to the late 1970s, has been quietly but diligently working with the local community to provide assistance to the hospital during this pandemic,” said Muschett, in an interview with The Gleaner.

“Companies, community members and neighbourhood associations have banded with us to provide support through the hospital’s charity organisation,” added Muschett.

According to her, FFH recently did a survey of the needs of the Falmouth Hospital and discovered that the facility needed additional scrub uniforms, patient gowns and face masks, so promptly began a drive to procure them.

TREMENDOUS SUPPORT

“The support has been tremendous and heart-warming. Mopes Limited has been making fabric masks for the hospitals. Local businesses such as Trelawny Everything Else, Marguerite’s and L.P. Azar have donated or provided fabric and sewing materials, at special rates, to make scrub uniforms and patient gowns for the medical team,” Muschett said.

According to her, FFH was particularly moved by the support they got from a number of small tailors, who offered their skills in the making of the various items.

“These men – Obrian Williams, Dorlon Linton and Glenroy Brown – have volunteered their sewing skills to make mattress covers and gowns. This is a most appreciative gesture, and Friends of Falmouth Hospital gives special kudos to them,” said Muschett.

Errol Greene, who heads the Western Regional Health Authority, was full of praise for the continued support of the health sector in the west by groups like the FFH.

“We are very appreciative of all the donations we are getting. I am personally deeply moved by the support from the corporate society here in western Jamaica in this time of crisis,” said Greene.