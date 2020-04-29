Fishermen exempted from St Catherine curfew

State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, says fishermen have been exempted from the St Catherine curfew orders.

Green says it was never the intention of the orders to impede fisherfolks.

Fisherfolks and seafood operators have complained that they have been hurt by the curfew.

“The St Catherine curfew order has been amended to specifically provide for fishermen to be able to go out to sea, and the next step is to ensure that there is coordination between our hardworking law enforcement officers so that everyone is on the same page,” Green said in a statement.

He indicated that the amended order took effect on Tuesday and now provides that persons who are employed or contracted to catch, land or process fish in accordance to a licence or permit issued under the Fisheries Act are excluded from the restrictions.

Green continued that, “I am also reminding our farmers that they too are exempted from the St Catherine curfew order. Our farmers and fishermen are the backbone of our nation, as we seek to sustain ourselves and maintain food security during this difficult time. ”

