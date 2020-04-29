Gas prices up $0.25, diesel down $4.50

Gasoline prices are to go by $0.25 effective Thursday

A litre of E10 87 will sell for $116.92, while E10 90 will sell for $119.76 per litre.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $4.50 to sell for $109.40 per litre.

Kerosene will also see a $4.50 reduction to sell for $91.89 per litre.

Meanwhile, propane cooking gas will move up by $0.25 per litre to sell for $38.37 while butane will go down by $2.84 to sell for $42.94 per litre.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up.

