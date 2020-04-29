Jamaican woman in Bahamas fined for selling liquor during COVID restriction

A 47-year-old Jamaican woman who illegally sold alcoholic beverages from her home has been fined $1,100 or six months in prison.

The Nassau Guardian today reported that police went to Maxine Dixon-Whymms’ house at Lightbourne Avenue shortly before 5:00 p.m. on April 24 after they received information.

The court reportedly heard that officers parked their patrol car on the corner and they walked near Whymms’ house and watched her sell beers and cigarettes to two men.

After observing the illegal transaction, the officers searched the house.

Whymms did not have a liquor license.

Police reportedly seized four cases of beer; a case of Marc Rogers Napoleon brandy; 12 half pints of vodka; two and a half pints of Bacardi Superior; nine cans of Bud Light Mangorita; 10 cans of Bud Light Strawborita; 37 packs of Grabba Leaf; 37 packs of GAZA Leaf; and other tobacco products.

Whymms pleaded guilty to breach of the Liquor Licenses Act and violating the emergency order by operating a non-essential business when she appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

Whymms, who is married to a Bahamian, said that some men whom she had refused to serve, threatened “to call the man” to shut her down.

She said she operated a restaurant from her house.

Whymms said she applied for a liquor license but had been refused.

“I have two kids in university,” she said.

“I was trying to turn my hand.”

The magistrate said that she was still breaking the law.

He fined her $1,100 or three months in prison for selling liquor without a license.

Forbes handed down a fine of $1,000 or six months in prison for operating a non-essential business.

The sentences will run concurrently.

