Man fined $100,000 for breaching COVID curfew

The Manchester Parish Court has ruled in favour of the state in the case of a man who disobeyed police instructions to return home after he was found in a public place outside the hours of the nightly COVID curfew.

The police are reporting that Ainsley Young was fined $100,000 or three months imprisonment for breaching the curfew order.

He was also fined a total of $15,000 for various traffic breaches.

The police say the charges were laid against Young following an incident about 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 when he was observed driving along the Richmond main road in Georges Valley, Manchester in a Honda motorcar.

He was reportedly stopped and instructed to return home, however, he refused and sped off.

He was later intercepted and charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

In addition, when checks were made, it was revealed that the documents for the motor vehicle expired in 2013, according to the police.

He was additionally charged with unlicensed motor vehicle, disobeying, no insurance coverage and fraudulent use of license disc.

