Soldier charged with assault, abduction near SOE checkpoint

A 28-year-old Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier has been charged with the indecent assault and abduction of a woman he allegedly processed at a State of Emergency checkpoint at the border of St James and Trelawny.

The soldier was charged yesterday by the Montego Bay Police following an interview and identification parade.

He was granted bail in the sum of $500,000 and is booked to appear in the St James Parish Court on July 8.

The incident reportedly happened on January 14, 2020.

It’s alleged that after checking the woman’s car documents, the soldier went into her vehicle and instructed the woman to drive to a secluded area nearby.

The soldier reportedly assaulted the woman in the secluded area.

The woman later reported the matter to the police.

The soldier is being represented by Queen’s Counsel, Peter Champagnie.

