Cyclist killed in St Mary crash

The Annotto Bay Police in St Mary are investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal crash along a main road in the parish Wednesday afternoon.

According to a preliminary report from the police, about 5:10 p.m. 45-year-old Earl Smith, a taxi driver from Prospect Land Settlement in Portland, was driving his Grey Nissan motorcar towards Annotto Bay when he hit David Reider from his bicycle.

He became airborne after being hit and landed some distance away.

Reider, 58, and goes by the alias ‘Zulu’, was a resident and farmer of Iterboreale, Annotto Bay.

The injured man was taken to the Annotto Bay hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

