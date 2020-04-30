Dexta Daps released from police custody

Dancehall entertainer Dexta Daps has been released after more than three weeks in police custody.

Attorney Peter Champagnie says Dexta Daps, whose real name is Louis Grandison, was freed by the police this afternoon.

This came a day before Champagnie was set to appear before the emergency review tribunal for the St Andrew South Police Division State of Emergency to seek the entertainer’s release.

Dexta Daps was taken into custody on April 8 after being arrested under the state of emergency that is in effect in the police division

At the time, the police had reported that he was arrested in connection with alleged gang-related activities.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.