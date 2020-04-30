Gallons of gasoline seized in St Catherine, man charged

The St Catherine South Police on Tuesday seized an estimated 422 gallons of gasoline, valued at $250,000, following a snap raid in Central Village.

Troy Green, a 30-year-old farmer of Spaulding Garden, Big Lane in Central Village, has been charged with breaches of the Petroleum and Oil Fuel (Landing and Storage) Act.

According to Deputy Superintendent Upton Nicholson, who is in charge of operations for the division, a team was on patrol in the area when, on the approach of the police, three men ran from a premises.

One was subsequently arrested.

A search of the property uncovered a number of containers with a liquid substance, which when checked by the police was found to be gasoline.

Samples were removed from each container and will be taken to the Government Forensic Laboratory for analysis.

