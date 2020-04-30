Jackson to add impartial touch to MBCCI care package distribution

Christopher Thomas/Gleaner Writer

Western Bureau:

IN A bid to ensure transparency, the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) has selected Reverend Everton Jackson, the former head of the Peace Management Initiative’s (PMI) western region, to chair its Love Thy Neighbour committee, which is preparing to distribute some 1,000 care packages to households impacted by COVID-19.

The committee, which was established by the MBCCI in early April, plans to visit random homes in eight communities across St James to carry out its philanthropic mission, starting in early May. The care packages will include food items and toiletries.

“We are seeking to show people who have been affected by the impact of COVID-19 that they are not alone as they go through this difficult time, but there are people who love and are giving care,” Jackson told The Gleaner earlier this week.

“Using the biblical ‘love thy neighbour’ theme is quite appropriate, because one’s neighbour is not just the person living in close proximity, but a neighbour is those who are in need. Once a person is in need, we will embrace such an individual as a neighbour, and hence the care packages that will be distributed will represent a practical outworking of what love is,” added Jackson.

MBCCI President Janet Silvera said that Jackson was selected to lead the Love Thy Neighbour committee because of his previous unprejudiced community outreach across St James, including in sections of Montego Bay.

“Our reason for selecting Reverend Jackson is because of his long-standing and unbiased reputation from working in inner-city communities, and he is doing this voluntarily. What the chamber wanted was someone who would be able to identify community leaders who are unblemished, and who would ensure that the people in need are the ones who are reached,” said Silvera.

In explaining the approach that will be taken, Jackson noted that the distribution drive will not target persons of any specific religious group or political affiliation.

“In keeping with the request of the MBCCI, the items will be distributed indiscriminately; meaning, they will not be given on the basis of political or religious biases. The qualifier will be the level of need, for those who are in need,” said Jackson.

Within recent weeks, many persons have been expressing concern with what appears to be a political bias in the distribution of care packages. In fact, a former politician has described the practice as disgraceful.

“What I see happening is PNP (People’s National Party) giving packages to PNP people and JLP (Jamaica Labour Party) people giving packages to Labourites. I don’t see the unity that we should be embracing in a time of crisis,” said the former politician. “I don’t know what has become of our present leaders because in former times, we use to put our differences aside and work together when there was a disaster or health crisis.”