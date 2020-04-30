Rum group lifts spirits of NHF in COVID fight

WITH THE novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continuing to spread rapidly across the globe, it is essential that everybody plays their part in protecting themselves and their neighbours.

It is with this in mind why National Rums of Jamaica (NRJ) Limited has decided to partner with the National Health Fund (NHF) to provide alcohol to those who are most vulnerable, including those in homes, places of safety, and specific educational facilities.

The company’s CEO, Neil Glasgow, indicated that NRJ would continue to do its part to ensure that the NHF, along with local manufacturers of sanitisation chemicals, has a consistent supply of alcohol.

Glasgow said the NRJ had taken steps to ensure the protection of its staff, stakeholders and customers with the reinforcement of best practices, such as social distancing and limiting non-essential travel. The company, he said, also pays keen attention to sanitisation procedures and encourages its staff members to immediately report any COVID-like symptoms they may be experiencing.

The NRJ emphasised its continued commitment and support of the initiatives being rolled out by the Government through the Ministry of Health & Wellness as they lead the nation in the fight to overcome the pandemic.

Glasgow encouraged everyone to be safe and acknowledged those involved in the battle against the COVID-19 virus, especially healthcare workers who selflessly place themselves on the front line every day to treat the sick.