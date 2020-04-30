St Mary man charged after pointing gun at police

A man who was shot and injured after allegedly pointing a firearm at the police at his home in Jeffrey Town, Gayle in St Mary has been charged.

He is 55-year-old David Williams, a farmer of Coffee in the parish, who is charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and assault at common law.

The police report that about 11:15 p.m. on Friday, April 24, a team was responding to reports of a disturbance at Williams’ home.

He allegedly pulled a firearm from his waistband, pointed it at the police team, and was subsequently shot.

A 9mm pistol and five 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized in the incident.

He was admitted to hospital under police guard and was later charged.

