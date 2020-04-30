TAJ suspends some in-branch services at Corporate Area tax offices due to crowds

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reporting that it has suspended the collection of property tax and certificate of fitness fees at the King Street and Constant Spring tax offices effective today.

The suspension will initially be for one week and comes as TAJ moves to reduce the crowds at the tax offices.

This means that persons will not be able to conduct these transactions.

TAJ says instead they will only be allowed to make payments for property tax and fitness fees online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm for the duration of the suspension.

The decision has become necessary as there has been a surge in customers transacting business at these locations as a result of the temporary closure of the four tax offices in St Catherine, as well as the Cross Roads Tax Office, due to the enhanced curfew measures currently in place in St Catherine.

TAJ says this issue, when combined with the usually high end of month customer traffic, has resulted in increasing crowd.

The agency notes that this presents a possible public health and safety risk in this already challenging time of the corona virus pandemic impacting the island.

Customers are therefore urged to use the TAJ online service to pay not just their property tax and certificate of fitness fee but to also do several other transactions that are available online.

Since April, 76% of property tax and 84% of certificate of fitness fees have been paid in-line at tax offices, in spite of the service being available online, the TAJ noted.

The situation will be reviewed next week, following the expected reopening of the Spanish Town, Portmore, Linstead, Old Harbour and Cross Roads tax offices on Monday, May 4 and the public advised.

