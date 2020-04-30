Two charged with murder of Clarendon shopkeeper

The Chapelton Police have charged a man and a woman in relation to the February 28 murder of a shopkeeper in Dawkins Land, Colonel Ridge in Clarendon.

Charged with murder is 22-year-old Jamar Francis, a labourer of Four Path in the parish, while 22-year-old Tasha Smith, a bartender of Dawkins Land, also in Clarendon, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The police report that about 7:00 a.m., residents found the body of 66-year-old Amos Adams with chop wounds on a road near his house.

Francis and Smith were implicated in the investigation that followed and were arrested.

They were subsequently charged following an interview in the presence of their attorneys.

