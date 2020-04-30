UHWI concerned about release of information from Jodian Fearon’s post-mortem

The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) is taking issue with the release of information from the post-mortem performed on the body of Jodian Fearon.

Jephthah Ford, the medical doctor hired by Fearon’s family to observe the procedure, disclosed yesterday that the first-time mom died from heart failure while on the floor of the hospital.

Ford said he was allowed to view Fearon’s medical records.

He said the records and the post-mortem revealed that Fearon had a pre-existing heart condition – a hole in her heart.

In a statement this morning, the UHWI said it strongly disputes misinformation being circulated in the public domain.

The hospital says the sharing of the autopsy findings prior to the determination of the cause of death is premature, as the cause of death is usually pending further ancillary testing.

It is urging persons to await a formal report from the qualified forensic pathologist.

UHWI is also urging persons to observe sensitivity and the highest level of professionalism in this matter.

Fearon was allegedly denied care by three hospitals only to die shortly after giving birth on Saturday, April 25.

Fearon had presented at private health institution Andrews Memorial Hospital on Friday, April 24 to deliver her baby.

However, she was unable to do so as concerns were reportedly raised that she showed possible symptoms of the coronavirus.

She tested negative for the virus.

After failed attempts, Fearon was transferred to the Spanish Town Hospital where she delivered her baby and was subsequently moved to UHWI after giving birth, where she died.

