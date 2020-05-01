121 gas stations connect to JamaicaEye surveillance system

The National Security Ministry has signed a partnership with the Jamaica Gasoline Retailers Association (JGRA) and JamaicaEye to connect approximately 121 gas stations to the national surveillance system.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding, public-facing cameras at the gas stations will be fed into the surveillance system to help crime-fighting efforts and maintain public order.

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang has lauded the agreement, noting that it is an integral step towards a more proactive approach to curtailing criminal activity across the island.

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang said the Government is committed to the JamaicaEye project and has invested significantly in the technological advancement of the security forces.

"The goal is to enable faster and more specialised responses by enhancing our surveillance capacity," said Chang.

He wants other private sector entities to join in the crime fight.

JGRA president Gregory Chung has described the partnership as a major milestone for the JGRA.

JamaicaEye was launched in March 2018 and is part of an island-wide network of camera surveillance systems.

Businesses and homeowners with cameras facing public spaces may register their camera feeds at www.jamaicaeye.gov.jm.

