Alorica spends over $80 million to assist staff affected by COVID-19

Call centre Alorica says it has spent over US$600,000 or J$80 million towards the welfare of staff impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Alorica says the support included a recent care package of $13,500 or US$100 per person for the purchase of essentials like food and water.

That intervention has so far totalled approximately US$270,000 or J$36 million

Alorica says the roughly US$330,000 or J$44 million remaining was allocated to cover full salaries and other interventions.

The company has pledged to continue providing medical insurance coverage for all participating team members through Alorica’s health plan.

“It is our ongoing commitment to Jamaica and our employees to do everything we can to help during this crisis. We remain in complete solidarity with the people and Government of Jamaica as we combine our collective efforts to fight this threat together as one country.

“The health and well-being of our entire Alorica team is our highest priority. For this reason, we have and will continue to explore all possible ways in which we can support them to help alleviate the challenges that they and their families may be facing right now,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

