District constable challenging firearm revocation by FLA

The Supreme Court today granted leave to District Constable Fenton Benny to go to the Judicial Review Court to challenge the decision of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) to revoke his firearm.

Attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman, who is representing Benny, says the case is expected to be heard later this year.

Benny is contending that his firearm was revoked by the FLA in May 2019 without a hearing.

He is claiming that the FLA told him that the permit was being pulled because he was not a fit and proper person arising from a case he had in 1999.

Benny says the case did not involve a firearm and that the matter was thrown out.

He is seeking to have the FLA's decision quashed.

