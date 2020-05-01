Families sending out healthcare heroes with love

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an extraordinary impact on the way we live and do business in Jamaica. As a people, we have gone from waking up early to take that long commute to work, to now sleeping in a little bit longer because we know the 'commute' is significantly shorter. We stay home because we understand that this is the way for us to protect ourselves and our family, so that sometime in the near future, hopefully sooner rather than later, we can gather again.

There is, however, a subset of the population that, despite the threat and uncertainty the virus brings, still gets up and takes that long commute, leaving their family behind to show up and ensure that we all have a fighting chance.

These persons, among others, are our nurses, our doctors, our pharmacists and our porters, who selflessly risk their lives daily to help others. These are our healthcare heroes who leave their families behind daily to ensure we have more time with our family.

So how does their family feel about them being on the front line?

Dr Chris Tufton

Minister of Health and Wellness

4 years of service in health sector

Concerned but proud. My family is concerned about the risks involved, as is expected, but proud of the contribution to helping the population at large.

Dr Carl Bruce

Medical Chief of Staff

University of the West Indies Hospital

27 years of service

This crisis has been extremely challenging, but thankfully, I have received a lot of support from my wife Fiola and my family. They understand that this is a profession that I love and that patient care means a lot to me. My family has taken the necessary precautions at home to try and ensure that we do the best we can under the circumstances.

Saidie Williams Allen

Director of Nursing Services

Mandeville Regional Hospital

33 years of service

My family don’t have any problems with me working on the front line. They support and encourage me.

Arlene Watson Chantiloupe

Registered Nurse

Mandeville Regional Hospital

29 years of service

My family understands that I am part of the healthcare team, and I always say to them that we have to protect ourselves. When I get home, I take off my uniform at a particular area, and I encourage them when they are going out to put on their masks and to wash their hands. They understand the job that I am doing and always say, "Go Mommy, stay safe."

Elesa Walker

Registered Nurse

Mandeville Regional Hospital

4 years of service

My husband was a bit uneasy at first, but I have reassured him that I do take the necessary precautions at work in terms of the donning and doffing of my personal protective equipment when I am treating patients. He still sometimes asks me if I am sure that I am comfortable doing this, but I continue to reassure him.

Robert Powell

Medical Intern

Final-Year Medical Student

My family would describe me as stubborn, but I believe that is because they are scared for me. As a doctor, I see this pandemic as a war, and no soldier decides to serve without knowing that there may be a chance of war. My father admires my bravery and my mother has come to terms with me being on the front line. I explain to them, my peers, my siblings and to those who I encounter daily that COVID-19 isn’t necessarily a death sentence, many people do survive.

With education and proper use of personal protective equipment, there is a lower chance of infection, and this is a good opportunity for me to give back to the country that has given me so much.

O'Neil Gayle

Porter

Black River Hospital

6 years of service

My family is very proud of me, and above all they are happy that I am helping people during the pandemic.

Daynielle Peart

Medical Student Intern

Black River Hospital

It is a scary time but we have to be brave so that we can get through this pandemic. My family understands that I have to help those who I can and they are reassured that I try to protect myself as best as I can.

Javorn McIntyre

Porter

Black River Hospital

3 years of service

As a porter, I come into close contact with COVID-19 patients, but my family supports and encourages me.

Conran 'Timmy' Spence

Health Promotions Team

My family always reminds me to make sure I wash my hands and to have my hand sanitiser in the car. I have an aunt who, as I come in and out, she asks me, “Timmy, you all right? You sanitise your hands today?"

She always encourages me to drink lime and water to boost my immunity because, as you know, older folks always have their natural remedies. They are scared sometimes but they make sure to remind me to be safe on the road.