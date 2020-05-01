GraceKennedy Foundation donates J$2m to PSOJ COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund

The GraceKennedy Foundation has donated J$2 million to the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) and Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS) COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund, a multisectoral partnership mobilising and distributing resources towards the protection and welfare of the citizens of Jamaica primarily through two key areas – food security and health services.

The funds have been earmarked to purchase 3D printers and supplies to support the Citizens Response Jamaica initiative (CRJ), founded by a group of concerned Jamaicans, to create personal protective equipment and repair medical equipment in Jamaica.

In the interim, the foundation’s parent company, GraceKennedy Limited, has lent a 3D printer to Citizens Response Jamaica. This 3D printer was previously in use at the GraceKennedy Parade Gardens STEM Centre, operated by the Grace & Staff Community Development Foundation on Water Lane in downtown Kingston.

“The work of the CRJ is proof that when we come together as citizens for the good of our nation, amazing things happen. We are so impressed with the substantive work being done by the CRJ, to assist those on the front line. The GraceKennedy Foundation is happy support the CRJ in this critical way, especially with the supply chain issues and shortages being experienced to procure protective and medical equipment to assist in the fight against the deadly virus,” stated Caroline Mahfood, chief executive officer, GraceKennedy Foundation.