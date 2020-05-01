JN Bank repairs school roof

WHEN STUDENTS at the Green Acres Nazarene Early Childhood Institution resume school after the COVID-19 pandemic eases, they will return to classrooms which are leak-free, courtesy of JN Bank.

“It has been more than one year since we have been trying to fix the roof; however, when it rains the roof continued to leak, and we had to move the children around to keep them dry,” explained Kalor Witter, principal of the St Catherine-based institution.

She stated that JN Bank, through its Member Advisory Council (MAC), was approached for assistance and the financial institution responded favourable to the request.

“We therefore thank JN Bank for the work they have done. It is really appreciated, and we look forward to continue working with them,” she said.

BENEFITS OF REPAIRS

Witter stated that the work, which included repairs to the roof, will provide a safer and more comfortable environment for learning and for the preparation of meals, especially during bad weather. Signs were also installed at the institution. This, she noted, will aid in the visibility and promotion of the institution to generate increased enrolment.

The 27-year-old school, with a student population of 73, serves the communities of Dover, Johnson Pen, Red Pond, Mercury Gardens, Old Road and Kitson Town in the parish.

A Christian institution which caters to the holistic development of children ages three to six years, Witter said the school has been doing well; and has produced some excellent students.

Michelle Hinds, business relationship and sales manager at the JN Bank’s Spanish Town branch, said she was happy that JN Bank was able to assist the educational institution.

“We are delighted to provide assistance for the school by repairing the roof. It is our hope that the students will be more comfortable in an environment which is conducive to learning, even when rain falls.”

Hinds pointed out, “The JN MAC believed that this was a worthy cause and, therefore, we decided to assist. The school is an asset to the communities it serves; and it is our hope that the institution will continue to provide service in many years to come.”

Future community projects led by the JN MAC will now be executed by the recently established JN Circle, a network of service clubs which have been established to undertake activities that were previously pursued by the JN MAC.