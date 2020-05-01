Mental health clinics islandwide still open

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising persons with appointments to access services at mental health clinics to keep them.

The Ministry is reminding the public that clinics remain open islandwide.

“All persons are encouraged to keep their assigned dates. Older persons, who are to remain at home given the threat presented by the coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) can send someone to collect their prescriptions,” said Dr Kevin Goulbourne, Director of Mental Health and Substance Abuse at the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Persons who are not sure about their clinic’s operation can contact the Ministry’s mental health help line at 888 NEW LIFE (888-639-5433).

Jamaicans who may be feeling overwhelmed by the experience of COVID-19 are also encouraged to contact the Ministry’s mental health help line.

“It is critical that Jamaicans take care of their mental health at this time. I would urge each individual to do a little self-examination to figure out how you are feeling and coping with COVID-19. And if you feel you need to talk to someone, call our helpline,” said Goulbourne.

For tips on preserving your mental wellness, visit https://www.moh.gov.jm/mental-health/. There is also an available platform for self-expression at: https://www.moh.gov.jm/mental-health/how-to-share-your-story/.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.