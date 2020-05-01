NAJ head wants counselling, transport support for nurses in COVID-19 era

Western Bureau:

With the increased pressure brought on by the onset of COVID-19, Carmen Johnson, president of the Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ), is calling for greater support for the nation’s nurses as it relates to counselling, testing for the virus, and transportation for those working night shifts.

In an interview with The Gleaner earlier this week, Johnson said that some nurses have not yet accepted the reality that at some point, they will have to care for patients infected by COVID-19, which is increasingly becoming a major concern, with some 381 local infections and seven deaths at midday Wednesday.

“We have some of our members who have not yet fully acclimatised themselves to the fact that if we should get increased numbers of persons coming in with COVID-19 conditions who’ll require secondary care, they will have to participate,” said Johnson. “We still have some members who haven’t recognised the role they will have to play, but we’re hoping that once we get to that point, they will do what they have to do.”

She added: “Some facilities are not yet on board to seeing how the psychologists or mental-health teams within their regions can participate in the emotional well-being of our members. Also, our hope is that we’ll have more testing of healthcare workers in a timely manner to ensure we don’t have healthcare workers who are exposed and are possible carriers [of COVID-19].”

Concerns have been raised in recent times about the emotional toll of COVID-19 on Jamaicans who are stigmatised due to family members having the virus. In some cases, individuals have reportedly given wrong addresses to health authorities for fear of their communities being ostracised.

On the issue of transportation at nights, Johnson said that the ongoing nightly curfew provides a challenge for nurses on night shifts.

Funds for Transportation

“We usually get a minuscule amount of money for persons who are coming off or going on to work at 10 p.m. to assist them with transportation because at that hour, the cost goes up, and you’d have to get something to transport you,” explained Johnson.

“But due to the curfew, those persons would have to travel in that time period, when there are no adequate facilities available to take them to their various locations. We’re still seeking to find how we can surmount that challenge going forward.”

Matilda Smith, a nurse employed at the Cornwall Regional Hospital who lives in rural St James, said that getting transportation to and from work when she is on night shifts is a major challenge.

“For me, it is a bit of a challenge because the curfew begins at 6 in the evening, but my shift starts at 7 p.m., so I have to come out early to get a ride, or someone would have to come and pick me up,” said Smith. “During the afternoon shift, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m, I have no problem getting to work, but the challenge is in getting home.”