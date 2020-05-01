Police hunting for May Pen lock-up escapees

The police in Clarendon have intensified their search for three of five men who escaped from the May Pen Police lock-up on Thursday.

The two other inmates were recaptured shortly after escaping.

Still at large are:

* Agasious Robinson, 27, of Rocky Point, Clarendon who was charged with burglary.

* Jubani Dyer, 25, of Denbigh, Clarendon who was charged with illegal possession of firearm.

* Colin Bailey, 18, of Bucknor, Clarendon who was charged with rape.

The police report that during a routine check of the lock-up by officers on duty about 4:30 a.m., it was discovered that five prisoners had escaped by removing an extraction fan in the facility.

The police say a search was immediately launched and two of the escapees - who had jumped over a wall – were recaptured.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Agasious Robinson, Jubani Dyer and Colin Bailey, to contact the May Pen Criminal Investigation Branch at 876-832-2077, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

Additionally, members of the public are reminded of their responsibility to report the whereabouts of fugitives as it is a criminal offence to harbour them.

