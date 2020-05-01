Police seeking help to identify body

Detectives from the S Andrew North Police Division are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the partially burnt decomposing body of a man that was found in bushes on Dustry Road in Irish Town, St Andrew back in January.

The police say the body is of dark complexion, medium build, is about 6 feet tall and was clad in a blue shorts.

They report that about 6:15 a.m. on Monday, January 20, residents stumbled upon the body and summoned the police.

On their arrival, it was seen lying on its back.

The scene was processed and it was removed to the morgue.

Anyone who may be able to assist the police to identify the body is being asked to contact the Irish Town Police at 876-944-8242, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

