RUBiS, Nescafé partner to show appreciation for essential workers

RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited and Nestlé Jamaica Limited, through its coffee brand Nescafé, have partnered in an effort to show appreciation to the island’s front-line workers in the battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Since Monday, doctors, nurses, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), with valid photo identification, who visit select RUBiS locations islandwide, have been provided with a complimentary Nescafé beverage of their choice.

RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited believes the selfless dedication of these front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic is highly commendable. CEO of RUBiS Alain Carreau said, “Under the formidably difficult circumstances, we at RUBiS are amazed by the resilience and care we see from people on the front lines. Their dedication and commitment is tremendous and we are truly inspired by our heroes.” He continued, “We, as a leadership team, while practising social distancing, continue to visit our RUBiS front-line staff and show support and solidarity for the work they too are doing to help us provide petrol for essential services,” shared Carreau.

Meanwhile, Country Manager of Nestlé Jamaica Daniel Caron believes the collaborative approach is indicative of the positive impact the dedication of front-line workers is having on Jamaica. “Over the past few weeks, we have seen the spirit of the Jamaican people in the way our essential workers have stepped up to the plate, in service, during this time of crisis. They have all stepped out risking their own health for the greater good of the Jamaican people, and this cannot go unnoticed. This gesture is just a small token from us to them to say thank you and well done,” said Caron.

The offer by the two entities may be redeemed by doctors, nurses and members of the JDF and JCF at select RUBiS stores through May 10, or while stocks last. A list of participating locations is available via RUBiS and Nestle’s online platforms.