St Ann man charged in relation to shooting

Twenty-year-old Javardo Hudson, otherwise called ‘Tunas’, of Roaring River, St Ann has been charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in the parish.

The police report that a man was allegedly shot and injured by Hudson about 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 27 along the Steer Town main road in St Ann.

The police were summoned and the victim was taken to hospital where he was admitted in serious but stable condition.

Investigations were carried out and Hudson was subsequently arrested and charged after being pointed out as the perpetrator during an identification parade.

