St James men arrested following gun, lead sheets seizure

Detectives assigned to the Montego Hills Police Station arrested two men in connection with the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Gulf Norwood, St James on Thursday.

The police report that about 12:30 p.m., a premises was searched and one Glock 9mm pistol containing eighteen 9mm rounds of ammunition and 28 lead sheets were found in a toilet tank.

The men were subsequently arrested.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.