$1.3 million worth of cocaine seized in St Mary, men arrested
Published:Saturday | May 2, 2020 | 2:57 PM
Two men were arrested by the police following the seizure of a quantity of cocaine valued at $1.3 million.
The police say about 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, a Toyota Probox motorcar with two men aboard was intercepted along the Annotto Bay main road.
The vehicle was searched and 2.4 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1.3 million was found.
The men were arrested and the vehicle seized.
