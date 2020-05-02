$1.3 million worth of cocaine seized in St Mary, men arrested

Two men were arrested by the police following the seizure of a quantity of cocaine valued at $1.3 million.

The police say about 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, a Toyota Probox motorcar with two men aboard was intercepted along the Annotto Bay main road.

The vehicle was searched and 2.4 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1.3 million was found.

The men were arrested and the vehicle seized.

