Construction worker charged with murder

Twenty-four-year-old construction worker Leon Thompson has been charged with murder.

The deceased has been identified as Rohan Thompson, otherwise called ‘Kaka’, of Anderson Road, Kingston 5.

The police report that about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, the accused was at home when he was reportedly attacked and beaten with a machete by two men.

Following the alleged beating, the attackers opened fire at him but he managed to escape.

The police say later that day about 8:30 p.m., Rohan Thompson, who is one of the alleged attackers, was shot and killed by a group of men.

One of the alleged attackers was Leon Thompson.

Following an intense investigation, Leon Thompson was arrested and charged by detectives with the murder.

The other men are currently being sought by the police.

