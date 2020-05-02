Johnson Smith dismisses claims Jamaican crew members required to pay for quarantine

Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith is dismissing claims that the government has asked cruise lines or Jamaican crew members to pay for quarantine on being repatriated.

Further, Johnson Smith also rejected claims that any agreement was reached with cruise lines for return by sea at this time.

She was responding to claims in a video posted on Twitter,

She outlined that Jamaica received a proposal based on a Caribbean crew repatriation cruise route, but said the country signalled the need to consult with health, security and port authorities prior to giving a substantive response.

The foreign affairs minister said this did not include the cost for quarantine for crew members.

Royal Caribbean has since issued a statement acknowledging that at no time was there any discussion with Jamaica for crew members to pay US$150 each to be quarantined on or off the ship.

Received official confirmation from Royal Caribbean confirming the facts in my tweets y/day responding to a video re repatriation of J'can cruise workers. We continue to be guided by our public health authorities on managing the return of nationals while protecting all Jamaicans pic.twitter.com/2WZCsp5fWt — Hon. Kamina J Smith (@kaminajsmith) May 2, 2020

Royal Caribbean says it remains in discussion with the government to repatriate crew members via ship.

It says the required quarantine period would take place onboard the ship.

