St Catherine man charged with wounding

A St Catherine man has been charged by the police with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident that occurred on Madrid Avenue in Spanish Town.

Charged is 23-year-old Shawn McLaughlin, a construction worker of Valdez Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police report that about 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 6, the accused and two others went to a man’s house and opened gunfire at him before fleeing.

The matter was reported to the police and McLaughlin was arrested and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.

