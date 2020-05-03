Businessman gunned down at St Thomas store

The St Thomas Police are yet to establish a motive for the murder of a businessman who was gunned down at his workplace in Morant Bay on Saturday afternoon.

He has been identified by the police as 55-year-old Arjun Balani, otherwise called Raj, of East Prospect in the parish.

It is reported that about 12:45 p.m., Balani, who owned a jewellery and variety store on Queen Street in Morant Bay, was inside his shop when two men entered and opened fire hitting him.

The men reportedly escaped on foot.

Balani was assisted to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

