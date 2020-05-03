Global COVID-19 crisis highlights important role of media – MAJ

The Media Association of Jamaica (MAJ) says this year’s World Press Freedom Day celebration brings into sharp focus the important role media plays in periods of crisis such as the global pandemic resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The MAJ says it is in times like these where citizens have more questions than answers and where journalists and those who support them are relied upon for the gathering and dissemination of this crucial information.

In this context, the media works with, and sometimes against, the government on behalf of the population, in the quest for transparency and a better understanding of how our state is managing critical situations such as this very dangerous virus, the association contends.

“Freedom of the press should not be viewed solely as the freedom of journalists to report and comment. It is strongly correlated with the public’s right of access to knowledge and information,” the MAJ argued in a statement.

It further says that these times also bring in to sharp focus what it takes in terms of resources for media to effectively function.

The MAJ says it shows an inverse relationship where at times of greatest need for reliable information there is a pullback on advertising support.

The association argues that with the current levels of spend in the media industry, press freedom is under threat from the pandemic.

Noting that the media depends on advertising spend; the private sector; and individuals who buy newspapers, subscribe online or pay for other channels, the MAJ is urging the public to continue supporting the work of the media.

Additionally, it is reminding private sector leaders that their advertising spend not only helps to give their brands the widest reach, which is heightened now, but it more importantly constitutes an investment in press freedom.

“Already in our market we are seeing dramatic restructuring exercises which have impaired the operations of several media entities.”

Meanwhile, the MAJ says it celebrates Jamaica’s return to a global press freedom ranking of #6 by Reporters Without Borders.

However, it says it recognises at the same time that the situation remains tenuous as movements are afoot to restart the debate on the Data Protection Bill, an earlier version of which we felt had implications inimical to press freedom.

“The challenges continue with the Access to Information Act, and we lament the archaic laws, still in existence, which levy heavy fines on journalists and even send them to prison.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.