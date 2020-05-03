May Pen lock-up escapee back in custody

One of the prisoners who escaped from the May Pen Police lock-up on Thursday is back in custody.

He has been identified by the police as 25-year-old Jubani Dyer of Denbigh, Clarendon, who was in custody for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police are urging the other escapees to turn themselves in and are reminding family members, residents and associates that it is an offence to harbour criminals.

Still on the run are Agasious Robinson, 27, of Rocky Point, Clarendon who was charged with burglary and 18-year-old Colin Bailey of Bucknor, Clarendon who was charged with rape.

The police had reported that five men escaped from the lockup, but two were held shortly after.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the men on the run is being asked to contact the May Pen Criminal Investigation Branch at 876-832-2077, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

