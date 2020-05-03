Sterling Gospel Music Awards 2020 winners

The curtains have come down on the 2020 Sterling Gospel Music Awards, and plans are in full gear for the next staging, which will mark the event’s fifth anniversary. Close to 1.2 million viewers and listeners tuned in for the winners’ reveal broadcast, hosted by Ian ‘Ity’ Ellis on April 26 on TVJ, Love 101 FM, and the Sterling Gospel Music Awards social-media platforms. Plans to host a live event were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the top awardees were Levy’s Heritage for Group of the Year, Troytan Music for The Healing Project as EP of the Year, Ian ‘Ity’ Ellis for Emcee Extraordinaire of the Year, Surrender Worship Experience for Event of the Year, Smile by DJ Zeal for Video of the Year, and Only You by Christopher Gayle and Jermaine Edwards for Collab of the Year.

One of the top achievers for the evening was Jermaine Edwards, who copped the awards for Male Artiste of the Year, Local Hit of the Year, and Local Hit Producer of the Year. For the second time around, Rhoda Isabella took home the award for Female Artiste of the Year. She also received the award for Album of the Year for her recently launched Kingdom Rhode debut album.

The following is the full list of awardees:

1. Album of the Year

Rhoda Isabella | Kingdom Rhode

2. Male Artiste of the Year

Jermaine Edwards

3. Female Artiste of the Year

Rhoda Isabella

4. Group of the Year

Levy’s Heritage

5. Breakout Sensation of the Year

Tiffany Levy

6. Video of the Year

Smile | DJ Zeal

7. Local Hit of the Year

Jermaine Edwards | I Will Follow

8. Local Hit Producer of the Year

Jermaine Edwards | I Will Follow (Island Worship)

9. Caribbean Artiste

Positive

10. International Artiste

Mercy Chinwo

11. Collab of the Year

Christopher Gayle ft Jermaine Edwards | Only You

12. EP of the Year

Troyton Music | The Healing Project

13. Most Rated Event of the Year

Surrender Worship Experience (Shanissa Grant Ministries)

14. Event DJ of the Year

DJ Chinny

15. Emcee Extraordinaire of the Year

Ian ‘Ity’ Ellis

16. Most Rated Radio Programme of the Year

Ava-Gay Blair | ‘Gospel Light Show’ | Gospel JA Fm

17. Digicel Swift Award (Social Media)

Involve Media