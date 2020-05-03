Trust God through the storm – Plummer

In unprecedented times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, a season that has caught many off guard, Christian author and singer Angelisa Plummer is encouraging people to trust in God.

In one of her most recent devotionals hosted on the Anointed Writer’s website, Plummer acknowledged that everyone has their individual challenges, but the key to all is faith in the all-knowing Creator.

“We’re all struggling with something in this season. No one can deny that! For some of us, the wait seems longer. The business plan is taking a little more time than it should to materialise. The bank account is empty. The frustration is growing. You feel alone. Your prayers have yet to be answered. You don’t know where the next meal will come from … we’re all struggling in some way, shape or form. But good news! Nothing catches God by surprise. He has a plan and He will see it through,” she said.

God’s Unchanging Ways

Reassuring others of God’s unchanging ways, Plummer continued, “Can you recall a time when you were faced with a similar predicament? Can you recall how that situation worked out? Did God leave you hanging or did He come through for you? Do you remember His faithfulness to you? If so, the same God that came through for you then is the same God who will come through for you today. The scripture tells us that He’s an unchangeable God; He’s the same yesterday, today and forever. God wants us to trust in Him. Hebrews 10:23 tells us to rely on Him for He who promised it is faithful. Throughout the Bible, God proves His faithfulness to His people by leading them safely through or delivering them from all their predicaments and troubles. He will never leave nor forsake His people; His plans are to prosper, not to harm them (Jeremiah 29:11).

The 26-year-old writer of a devotional called Growing in Grace noted that it is important to trust God in these times lest you miss out on what He is doing in this new season.

According to her, “God wants us to trust Him even when we don’t see the end. I know it is easier said than done for some of us, but I find that not trusting Him proves to be much harder. You worry and stress, which can lead to physical illness. I know this because I was a professional worrier, and the end result of me worrying all the time was nothing pretty. I used to get headaches all the time and I struggled a lot mentally. I am still learning how to trust God as the days go by, but I am not where I used to be. Thank God!”

Trusting God is the greatest stress reliever in the world, and our minds play an important role in the process. We have a choice. We can “rely on our own insight and understanding”– endlessly thinking about our problems, trying to figure everything out ourselves, or we can choose to adopt a trusting attitude that says, “God, I don’t know what to do about this situation, and I can’t fix it on my own. Please help me to trust that you know what to do.”

