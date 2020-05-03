Two men charged following St Catherine robbery

The police in St Catherine have charged two men with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm after they were accosted following a robbery in Rosemount district in Linstead.

Charged are 29-year-old Brian Deans, a bar operator and 36-year-old Oniel Aughle, a mason, both of Deeside in Linstead in the parish.

The police report that about 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, four armed men travelling in a Mitsubishi Attrage motorcar held up and robbed a man of his vehicle.

A police team saw what happened, went in pursuit of the men, and intercepted the vehicle.

Dean and Aughle were found inside the vehicle and were arrested and later charged.

