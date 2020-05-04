JN Money relocates to Sunrise City, Florida

JN Money has opened a new branch in the city of Sunrise, Florida.

The branch, located at 2630 N University Drive, Sunrise, Florida 33322, was previously located at the Jacaranda Plaza in Plantation since 2009.

Maxine Hinds, regional manager, JNMS USA South East, explained: “Our customers in the surrounding communities have been requesting a more central location to complete their transactions.

“We therefore decided to respond to their requests and relocated to a safe, reliable, and convenient location. This office will benefit persons who live and work in the immediate area and reduce travel time for other locations,” she added.

Hinds said customers will continue to have access to JN Money’s suite of services at its Sunrise branch, such as cross-border money transfers for cash pickup, transfers to bank accounts at financial institutions in Jamaica, transfers to the JN Money Card, and bill payments in Jamaica.

Anika T. Omphroy appointed to Reopen Florida Task Force

Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, has appointed Representative Anika T. Omphroy of House District 95, the only Jamaican-American member in the Florida legislature, to serve on the Reopen Florida Task Force Industry Working Group related to agriculture, finance, government, healthcare, management and professional services. This group will be considering every form of commerce in those areas to examine possibilities and strategies for reopening.

As a member of both the Agriculture and Natural Resources Subcommittee and the Health Market Reform Subcommittee in the Florida House, Representative Omphroy is uniquely positioned to contribute to the task force’s efforts in recommending how to restart businesses shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “I’d like to thank Governor DeSantis for the opportunity to serve the great state of Florida in this capacity. I am looking forward to fighting for Florida’s present and future together. #ALLIN” GraceKennedy Foundation cancels 2020 GK Birthright Programme

The GraceKennedy Foundation has announced the cancellation of the 2020 GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme was slated to host four university students from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom for a six-week internship in Jamaica, starting at the end of June 2020.

"Based on what is happening worldwide with the spread of the virus, the foundation was left with very little choice but to cancel this year's Birthright staging. Given the effects of the pandemic on health, as well as on movement and travel, the programme just could not be a reality this year. We hope to have it up and running for 2021, all things being equal," said GraceKennedy Foundation Executive Director, Caroline Mahfood.

She advised that the 2020 cohort of Birthright candidates had been selected before the onset of the pandemic. "We therefore informed them that their offer will be deferred to the 2021 internship, pending the reinstatement of the programme," she said.