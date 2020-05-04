CHOICES Student REACH OUT sessions begin tomorrow

After the overwhelming success of the first series of Zoom REACH OUT sessions for counsellors, teachers, parents and students, CHOICES Career & Education Advice kicks off its series for specific groups of secondary students tomorrow.

On May 5 and May 7, students in grade nine will participate in four sessions on the subject, ‘Choosing the Right Career; Matching Skills & Subjects’.

According to Angela deFreitas, general manager of CHOICES, “Already we are seeing students registering from all across the Caribbean. This is a very important period for students in lower secondary. By the end of this term, they are expected to choose the subjects which they will pursue to external-exam level at the end of grade 11. We will continue these specific sessions for the month of May so that all students who need assistance can benefit.”

The first series of Zoom session attracted overwhelming participation. The last one on April 29, for school counsellors and other personnel from across the Caribbean, attracted close to 300 attendees from 13 different Caribbean countries.

deFreitas explained that also being offered online now are sessions on ‘Preparing for the Future World of Work’ for graduating students and ‘Get Ready For High School Success’ for those transitioning from primary to secondary school.

“We have migrated all of our services, workshop sessions and materials to our online platform – www.choicescaribbean.com – and it’s business as usual for CHOICES. These Zoom sessions are free, but students can choose to purchase relevant materials via our website. Our publications are also now being prepared for Amazon Kindle. The online Career Key Test is already available online for individuals, also via our website, and schools are being engaged to offer the Career Key under their own control from their own platform for large groups of students,” deFreitas said.