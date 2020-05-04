Clarendon man arrested following gun seizure

One man is in custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in the Monymusk Housing Scheme, Clarendon.

The police report that about 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, officers were on patrol in the area when a man was searched.

They say a Browning 9mm pistol containing thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from his waistband.

He was subsequently arrested.

